Sigourney Weaver Praises High School Drama Club Version of 'Alien'

Director Ridley Scott sent a letter to New Jersey students offering to pay for an encore performance.

In what is some of the highest praise so far, Sigourney Weaver on Thursday said she loved that a New Jersey high school undertook the monster task of staging 1979's Alien.

The North Bergen High School Drama Club staged the play earlier this month; the production went viral when footage from impressed parents made its way onto social media. Needless to say, fans of the horror/sci-fi franchise reacted strongly. Weaver, who played the iconic Ellen Ripley in a number of installments, was among those fans.

"I saw a bit of your production of Alien, and I just want to say it looked incredible," the actress said in a video shared by the official Fox franchise YouTube account. "You put so much heart and soul into that. The alien, I must say, looked very real to me."

Weaver went on to say that there were others from the franchise who were also impressed by the kids' innovation and work.

"I just wanted to send our compliments. Not only from me but from James Cameron and the original screenwriter, Walter Hill," she said. "We all say bravo. Well done. "And just one more thing — you know the alien might still be round, so when you're opening your locker, just do it very slowly...."

The students and staff posted a thank you to Weaver for her kind words.

Another Alien name also reached out to the kids and play directors: director Ridley Scott.

"My hat comes off to all of you for your creativity, imagination, and determination to produce such an ambitious show," Scott wrote in a letter posted to social media by play director Perfecto Cuervo. "Limitations often produce the best results because imagination and determination can surpass any shortfalls and determine the way forward — ALWAYS."

Scott praised their "self-sufficiency" and "determination" and suggested they do his Oscar-winning Gladiator as their next production. Scott also said he would pay for an encore performance. The students accepted and Cuervo said details are being worked out.