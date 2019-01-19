Every 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' Trailer Easter Egg

It was just last month that Spider-Man fans were digging into Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse to discover all the hidden Easter Eggs contained within. Now there's a fresh batch of Spidey Easter eggs to discover thanks to the first trailer for Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming featured a ton of hidden references to Spidey's past in comics and movies, and it looks like the new sequel is set to do the same. Below are the ones Heat Vision has spotted so far, including the time-stamp where they occur. Happy hunting!

F.E.A.S.T. (0:06)

At the start of the trailer we are introduced to the Homeless Support: Food, Shelter, Hope, what we can assume is the new workplace of Peter’s Aunt May. They seem to be running some kind of publicity stunt, with Spider-Man attending, to help support this charity center build a Public Hall.

This borrows from the comics own fictional charity center, F.E.A.S.T. (Food, Emergency Aid, Shelter and Training). Introduced in Amazing Spider-Man No. 548, the charity served as a front for the villain Martin Li/Mister Negative’s criminal enterprise. In her retirement, May takes a job there and quickly rises through the ranks, until it was ultimately shutdown when Li’s true intentions were discovered.

Synchrony (0:12)

Here’s an odd one. Back in 2016, Marvel and a real-world company named Synchrony Financial announced that they would be partnering up to co-promote Synchrony Bank in the Marvel feature films. Here, the company appears on the giant check handled by Happy Hogan as he greets Peter and Aunt May.

This isn’t the first time the two companies have worked together. They helped to create the Marvel MasterCard a few years back. Hooray for cooperate synergy.

What’s more curious about this is actually that Pepper Potts’ name is written on the check. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Pepper runs Stark’s company. If you look on the bottom of the check it reads “Pepper Potts, Co-Founder and Chair, Stark Relief Foundation.” This foundation was first mentioned in Avengers: Age of Ultron but does the inclusion of Stark’s name mean that he might survive Avengers: Endgame?

Uncle Happy? (0:18)

Fans were probably shocked to see the implication that Aunt May and Happy Hogan are dating now, or at least flirting with each other. This relationship implies a number of things, especially now that we know that May is seemingly supportive of Peter acting as Spider-Man; one can assume she met Happy during her period of growing acceptance of Peter’s secret hobby.

This isn’t the first time that Aunt May has dated a character from the world of superheroics/Avengers. In Amazing Spider-Man #519, Aunt May, MJ, and Peter move into the Avengers Tower. It is there that May strikes up a relationship with Jarvis, a butler who worked for the Starks their entire lives. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s J.A.R.V.I.S. being an artificial intelligence that was used to create Vision (now dead), May dating Happy Hogan is the closest thing we’ll get to the comics.

Avengers Tower No More! (0:31)

In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tony Stark sold and packed up the contents of the Avengers Tower, in their move upstate. It was never revealed who bought the tower, though many fans assume it was someone like Norman Osborn (the Green Goblin) and his company Osborn Industries/Oscorp, yet to be revealed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Other guesses suggest that perhaps once the deal between Disney and Fox goes through it could become the Baxter Building, home to the Fantastic Four. In the background of Spider-Man swinging around Manhattan, you can spot the tower being deconstructed for whoever the new owners are.

With Marvel introducing Skrulls into its universe in the Captain Marvel film, especially with that film being a ‘90s period piece, one can only assume they are setting up for a story like their major crossover event “Secret Invasion.” In that comic story, readers found out that many of our favorite heroes had been Skrulls all along. That story ended with Norman Osborn saving the world and becoming the head of S.H.I.E.L.D., which he quickly renamed H.A.M.M.E.R. Norman created his own supervillain team to address threats and eventually founded his own version of the Avengers, in a comic called Dark Avengers.

There have been unconfirmed reports that Marvel is developing a Dark Avengers movie. Could this be the beginning of how the studio sets up Norman Osborn and that Skrull-oriented story? Surely, they wouldn’t introduce shape-shifters into the past and never pull the trigger on using them in the future. My top candidate for an alien-invader: Avengers-buster General Ross.

Pete’s Birthday (0:37)

When we see Peter’s birthday on his passport it is revealed to be Aug. 10 In the comics, Peter’s actual birthday is October 14th, in fact it is a holiday in New York City called Spider-Man Day. Just ask Michael Bloomberg, he created it.

But the mistake is intentional. Aug. 10 is the release date of Amazing Fantasy #15, the comic that depicted Spider-Man’s origins and his first appearance.

What’s even more curious about the passport is that it doesn’t have any years on it. Is the timeline all screwed up after Avengers: Endgame? Or is this just Marvel’s clever way of hiding when this film takes place?

Also, not depicted is Peter’s full name as we know it in the comics and as is typically displayed on a passport. Peter’s full name is Peter Benjamin Parker, referring back to his Uncle Ben. Is this a deliberate exclusion?

The Mets (0:41)

Met’s fans will notice that hanging in Peter’s bedroom is a Mike Piazza jersey. As demonstrated in the comic Peter Parker: Spider-Man #33, Peter would attend Mets games with his Uncle Ben and continue to do so even after his death. It’s nice to see a nod to Peter’s own fandom in the movie.

Uncle Ben Existed (0:45)

it’s a strange thing to consider the confirmation of Uncle Ben’s previous existence as an Easter Egg, but in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that is just the way it is. The only vague reference to the character came in Captain America: Civil War where Peter mentions bad things happening when people with powers don’t act. Tom Holland’s performance suggests a personal loss associated with that lesson.

Yet, contrary to Peter’s passports exclusion of the name “Benjamin”, Peter’s suitcase has the initials “BFP” on it. Uncle Ben’s middle name has never been revealed, but artist Steve Ditko reportedly modeled his design for the character after Benjamin Franklin. It makes sense that this is Uncle Ben’s suitcase and that his Marvel Cinematic Universe name is Benjamin Franklin Parker.

Hydro-Man’s Comic Origins (0:50)

When Betty is taking a picture of Ned in Venice, you can look behind Ned to see a boat that reads “ASM 212.” Fans of the Amazing Spider-Man comic will know that issue 212 features the debut of the villain Hydro-Man, created by Denny O’Neil and John Romita Jr.

Hotel DeMatteis (1:01)



Peter Parker is vacationing in Europe with his classmates and they need a place to stay while in Venice. So they pull up in a water taxi to the Hotel DeMatteis. Fans of Spider-Man comics will rightfully know that it is a reference to J.M. DeMatteis, one of the greatest writers of Spidey comics ever. I mean, he wrote “Kraven’s Last Hunt” and you don’t get a much better superhero comic than that.

New S.H.I.E.L.D. Suit (1:03)

Marvel revealed Spider-Man’s new black and red suit a few months back, but this is the first time we are getting to see it in action. It’s great to see that the web-pits are back, but something even more classic has returned with this suit.

In the earliest Spider-Man comics, like Amazing Fantasy #15, his costume was shown to be red and black, with blue highlights where light hit his suit. You could interpret the design either way, that the black was the shadows or the blue colors were the highlights. It has sparked an intense debate over what the original color scheme for the costume was, red and blue or red and black. It seems like the Marvel Cinematic Universe wants to have it both ways.

Fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will note that Miles Morales’ costume is black and red, like this new costume, and that this suit and his suit share a number of other visual design similarities.

Ned <3s Betty (1:05)

In the comics, Peter’s first girlfriend was Betty Brant, before he drove her away and into the arms of Ned Leeds. If this trailer is to be believed, Ned seems to be happily dating Betty in this film, as showcased in just about every frame he’s occupying in this trailer. He talks about falling in love, holds her hand during crisis… ahhh… young love…

Meeting Nick Fury (1:15)

It seems that Nick Fury is alive and well after Avengers: Endgame and is now crashing Spider-Man’s summer vacation. He appears in Peter’s hotel room, tranquilizes Ned, and seems to recruit Spider-Man for a mission.

This isn’t the first time Spider-Man was recruited to help S.H.I.E.L.D. In Ultimate Spider-Man No. 24, Nick Fury reveals himself to Peter, after spying on him through a fake classroom at his school, and tells him that when he turns eighteen he’ll be forced to work for S.H.I.E.L.D. or treated like a threat to security.

London Calling (1:36)

It’s revealed in a grand fashion that Spider-Man will be visiting London as part of his summer vacation. This wouldn’t be the first time that he visited the city. In the pages of Amazing Spider-Man No. 95, Peter chased Gwen to London as she sought to flee New York after her father’s death, thinking at the time that it was Spider-Man’s fault.

The Elementals (1:38)



We don’t yet know whom these giant villains are that Spider-Man will have to fight in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but Marvel has publicly said that they are The Elementals. The Elementals are a supergroup of villains who first appeared in Supernatural Thrillers No. 8, created by Tony Isabella and Val Mayerik. They’ve never interacted with Spider-Man before, but the group consists of Hellfire, Hydron, Magnum, and Zephyr.

Throughout the trailer we see evidence of each of these characters, but perhaps they’ve swapped a few of them out with some more standard Spider-Man villains. For example, first we see what one could assume is Magnum, a character who manipulates earth and rock. But, perhaps this is the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Sandman?

Hellfire (1:48)

We see a villainous figure that can erupt into flames and melt everything around him. This description matches the Elementals character named Hellfire, the leader of the group. However, for reasons I’ll detail later, I suspect that this is actually the classic Spider-Man villain named Molten Man.

“2865 SEP” (1:52)

Want to know why I think this figure isn’t Hellfire but actually the Molten Man? Look no further than this second in the trailer and the license plate number we see when Ned and Betty are running away. That license plate reads: 2865 SEP.

This refers to Amazing Spider-Man No. 28, first released in September of 1965. This issue was the debut of the Molten Man. The Molten Man himself is Liz Allan’s uncle Mark Raxton, who was exposed to an organic liquid metal alloy that he absorbed into his skin. It gave him superhuman strength and fire abilities, but also drove him mad and threated his life.

Why make a specific mention of this character if this figure isn’t actually Molten Man himself?

Stealth Suit (1:53)

A few months back, Marvel revealed Peter’s stealth suit from this film, with its black leather and big white eyes. The suit itself looks like a cross between Spider-Man Noir and the stealth suits that were first introduced in Amazing Spider-Man No. 650.

Hydro Man (1:56)

Look, Marvel wants us to believe these are the Elementals and that the giant water one is Hydron. But, I’m not even entertaining the notion. It is Hydro-Man first introduced, as I wrote earlier, in Amazing Spider-Man No. 212. Why else make a reference to that issue if this wasn’t Hydro-Man?

Hydro-Man was a regular crewman named Morrie Bench who got knocked off his ship, the U.S.S. Bulldog, by Spider-Man while a super-powerful, experimental generator was being tested. Of course, he ended up with the abilities to turn into water and had a mean streak towards Spider-Man. He’s also known for travelling to attack his villains through toilets… I’ll let you decide how much of a serious threat this guy is.

Mysterio! (2:03)

If there is one thing to take away from this trailer, it’s that Mysterio is in it. First appearing in Amazing Spider-Man No. 13, Mysterio is one of Spider-Man’s most notable villains, both for his design and devilishness. Mysterio is Quentin Beck, a special effects stunt man who was dumped by Hollywood and decided to use his knowledge of special effects to aid in his supervillainous ways.

He’s done everything from convinced Spider-Man that he was going insane, was shrunken down, that Aunt May had died, and so many other twisted things. But most of all, people love him for his excentric design, from his fishbowl head to the eyes on his shoulders to his purple cape to his plaid suit. What’s not to love about someone so eccentrically weird.

Complicating this whole thing is that Jake Gyllenhaal is playing Mysterio. After the filming of Spider-Man in 1999, Tobey Maguire hurt his back and reportedly wanted out of Spider-Man 2. As his agents played hardball with Sony, Sony went and hired Gyllenhaal as his replacement. Maguire’s agents panicked and got their guy back onto the film, but for a moment there Gyllenhaal almost played Spider-Man. But the joke is on all of them, he’s playing the even cooler Mysterio!

One of the most famous Mysterio plots came when he impersonated Spider-Man himself, framing Spidey for a series of crimes. Perhaps we will get to see Gyllenhaal in the Spidey suit afterall.

Mysterio’s Eyes (2:07)

One of Mysterio’s signature design elements are the giant eyes inside of triangles that adorn his shoulders. The design here doesn’t completely match but when he conjures a spell the familiar eye design reappears.

What’s curious about this is that Mysterio never had magical abilities akin to Doctor Strange in the comics, which is how they are presented here. I suspect that these spells and so much more are just illusions of Mysterio. I don’t think it would come as a surprise if even The Elementals are a part of Mysterio’s fiction: giant distractions meant to allow him to get close to Nick Fury and Spider-Man, while he commits some other heinous crime.

Heck, do we see anyone physically interact with The Elementals in this trailer? Peter seems to get hit with a blast of water, but that would be super easy to fake under a layer of complicated special effects!

The Fishbowl (2:13)

If you’ve ever heard anyone make fun of Mysterio it is likely because he’s the villain with a fishbowl for a head. Fans have long wanted that famous fishbowl to make an appearance, fearful that if Mysterio was ever brought to the screen that it wouldn’t come with him because of just how bizarre it is.

It’s here, it’s real, and it’s spectacular.

“Misterio” (2:22)

When Peter and his gang are watching the television reports featuring Mysterio the caption below him reads “Misterio”. In Italian it directly translated to “mystery”. Could it be that the Marvel Cinematic Version of the character gets his name from this Italian news report?

Dan Gvozden, a lifelong Spider-Man fan, is a Heat Vision contributor and co-host of Amazing Spider-Talk podcast which looks at the past, present, and future of the Spider-Man character.