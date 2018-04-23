'All Summer Long' Trailer Brings Coming-of-Age Graphic Novel to Life

The latest graphic novel from critically acclaimed cartoonist Hope Larson revisits the unending days of summer when you’re a teenager, with all the heartbreak and unexpected changes they bring with them. Ahead of the book’s debut in stores next month, Heat Vision has the exclusive reveal of the trailer for All Summer Long.

All Summer Long is a coming-of-age story taking place over, as the title suggests, a summer break that proves to be difficult yet rewarding for the book’s protagonist, Bina; separated from her best friend, Austin, when he leaves for soccer camp, she’s forced to kill time with music, TV and a burgeoning friendship. When he returns from camp, can things go back to the way they were?

The graphic novel is written and illustrated by Larson, who has spent the last couple of years predominantly working as a writer on a variety of projects including DC Entertainment’s Batgirl, Boom! Studios’ Goldie Vance and the graphic novel series Four Points, published through Farrar, Straus and Giroux, which also is releasing All Summer Long. The book continues Larson’s young adult career, which includes Gray Horses, Chiggers and her award-winning graphic novel adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time.

All Summer Long will be released May 1; more information (and an excerpt) about the book, and Larson’s promotional tour for its release, can be found here. Watch the trailer below.