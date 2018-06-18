Indie Thriller 'Alone' Sets Cast

An upcoming psychological thriller will explore how far people will go when they only have themselves to save the day.

Alone is described as the story of survival set against the backdrop of a cold, dead winter. It centers on a woman (Yulia Klass) who had been the victim of sex trafficking and escaped her captor in the dead of night. Ten years later, a man (Bruce Davison) lures her to a cabin in the woods, where he will test her sanity and force her to fight to survive.

James Cullen Bressack, known for his Tom Green-Shannen Doherty horror film Bethany, directs the film from a script by Philip Daay. Bressack produces, along with and Micah Brandt. T Patman-Thomas executive produces.

Alone also stars Josh Kelly, Mark Rolston, Michael Pare, and Michelle Burke Thomas. Here's an early look at the project, which is currently in production.