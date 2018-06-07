Amanda Seyfried Joins Kevin Bacon in Blumhouse Thriller 'You Should Have Left'

Seyfried will now be one degree away from Bacon.

Amanda Seyfried will star opposite Kevin Bacon in You Should Have Left, a supernatural thriller from Jason Blum’s Blumhouse.

David Keopp, the veteran screenwriter behind Jurassic Park and Spider-Man, will direct the project, which will go into production later this year.

Blumhouse described the project as “the unsettling story of a wealthy man with a younger wife and a six-year-old child. Mistrust and suspicion characterize their marriage while they are in a remote location that may or may not be obeying all the physical laws of the universe.”

Bacon is the wealthy man while Seyfried will play his wife, an actress with a secret.

The script is based on the novel by Danniel Kehlmann, which Bacon found and brought to Koepp. Bacon is producing with Blum.

Seyfried reprises her role as Meryl Streep’s daughter in Universal’s Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again, which opens July 20. She is currently in production on The Art of Racing in the Rain with Milo Ventimiglia.

She is repped by Innovative Artist and Frankfurt Kurnit.