Amanda Seyfried in Talks to Star in Netflix Horror Thriller 'Things Heard & Seen' (Exclusive)

The story centers on a young couple who move to a farm near a small town in upstate New York. Their new home is cursed by the murder of its former owners and as haunted secrets reveal themselves, the husband and wife’s own marriage reveals itself to have a darkness of its own.

Seyfried will play the wife who is struggling to adjust to the small-town life and who comes to believe her house is haunted.

The project adapts the book All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage, with sources saying the tone is similar to Netflix’s acclaimed series The Haunting of Hill House.

A fall start is being eyed.

Seen & Heard will be Seyfried’s second recent horror project as the actress has Blumhouse horror movie You Should Have Left, which also stars Kevin Bacon, in the can.

Seyfried is coming off The Art of Racing in the Rain, one of the last movies made by Fox before the studio’s acquisition by Disney, and is voicing Daphne in Warner Bros.' Scooby-Doo animated feature, Scoob.

Seyfried is repped by Innovative Artists and Frankfurt Kurnit.