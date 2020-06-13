Amazon Games Unveils Closed Beta for Massively Multiplayer Online Title 'New World'
Amazon Games revealed during the PC Gaming Show on Saturday that closed beta for its upcoming massively multiplayer online (MMO) game New World will be available July 23. A trailer debuting combat gameplay was also unveiled during the presentation.
The game, developed at Amazon Games' studio in Orange County, is an open world experience that drops players into the haunted wilderness of Aeternum, a mysterious island that exists during the Age of Exploration.
Heat Vision breakdown
Players are tasked with conquering rival participants as well as the island itself as it unleashes undead legions that want them to disappear. The island is a danger zone, but there are opportunities for soldiers, empire-builders and artisans to build from the ground up.
One of the leading characteristics of the game will be its massive battles featuring up to 100 players engaged in combat, which is skill-based and will allow direct control over specific moves and attacks.
Players can band together or play alone in the game, and either way there will be the ability to customize their own homes, progress their characters, craft mechanics to help them survive on the island, and contribute to the community.
Those who pre-order New World will automatically receive access to the closed beta and several additional items within the game.
Amazon Games, the video game division of retail giant Amazon, was founded in 2012 and is comprised of a team with experience in multiplayer games such as Everquest and World of Warcraft. Their free-to-play shooter game Crucible bowed last month.
New World launches on PC on August 25. View the trailer below.
- Trilby Beresford
- Trilby.Beresford@THR.COM
- @trilbyberesford
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Richard Newby
-
by Pamela McClintock
-
by Pamela McClintock
-
by Pamela McClintock
-
by Pamela McClintock
-
-
by Brian Davids