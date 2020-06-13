Amazon Games Unveils Closed Beta for Massively Multiplayer Online Title 'New World'

Players are tasked with conquering rival participants as well as the island itself as it unleashes undead legions that want them to disappear. The island is a danger zone, but there are opportunities for soldiers, empire-builders and artisans to build from the ground up.

One of the leading characteristics of the game will be its massive battles featuring up to 100 players engaged in combat, which is skill-based and will allow direct control over specific moves and attacks.

Players can band together or play alone in the game, and either way there will be the ability to customize their own homes, progress their characters, craft mechanics to help them survive on the island, and contribute to the community.

Those who pre-order New World will automatically receive access to the closed beta and several additional items within the game.

Amazon Games, the video game division of retail giant Amazon, was founded in 2012 and is comprised of a team with experience in multiplayer games such as Everquest and World of Warcraft. Their free-to-play shooter game Crucible bowed last month.

New World launches on PC on August 25. View the trailer below.