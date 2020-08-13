Amazon Sets Blumhouse Film Program 'Welcome to the Blumhouse'

This slate marks the first ever program of Amazon Original movies on Prime Video that are thematically connected. (Blumhouse Television produces an anthology series Into the Dark for Hulu, which sees a monthly release of installment that are roughly the length of a feature film.)

The first four movies of the program, all of which focus on family and love, will be released as double features with The Lie from and Black Box premiering on Oct. 6, and Evil Eye and Nocturne debuting on Oct. 13. (The latter four films will launch in 2021.)

Descriptions of the first four features are below.

The Lie, written and directed by Veena Sud, follows two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, when their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception. The movie stars Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard and Joey King.

Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. from a script by Osei-Kuffour Jr., Black Box centers of a single father who, after losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa and Troy James star.

Based off the award-winning Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, Evil Eye is directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, and executive produced by Priyanka Chopra-Jonas. A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past. The movie stars Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati, and Bernard White.

Nocturne is written and directed by Zu Quirke and is set inside the halls of an elite arts academy, where a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate. Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon and Ivan Shaw star.

“We’re beyond excited that the visions of these talented filmmakers will finally be seen by genre fans around the world, especially during this time when people are seeking to escape and be entertained. And we love the innovative idea of programming like the classic drive-in or repertory theater experience,” said Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, co-presidents Blumhouse Television.

“This collection from diverse and emerging filmmakers was a thrill to put together with our wonderful partners at Blumhouse Television,” said Julie Rapaport, co-head of movies for Amazon. “These chilling stories have something for everyone - ready to fright and delight genre fans and newcomers alike - and we are excited to share them with our global Prime Video customers.”