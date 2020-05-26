HEAT VISION

Amazon Studios Acquires Blumhouse Thriller 'Run Sweetheart Run'

by Mia Galuppo
The Sundance and SXSW selection was set for a May 8 theatrical release.
'Run Sweetheart Run'   |   Courtesy of Sundance
The Sundance and SXSW selection was set for a May 8 theatrical release.

Amazon Studios has picked up the Blumhouse thriller Run Sweetheart Run.

Shana Feste is behind the movie, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was a 2020 SXSW selection. Also produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones' Automatik, Run Sweetheart Run was set for a limited theatrical release on May 8 via Blumhouse Tilt.

Heat Vision breakdown

Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels) leads the movie about a blind date turned violent, where the woman has to get home on foot through Los Angeles as she’s pursued by her date.

Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) also stars, along with Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt, Clark Gregg and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Feste, Jason Blum and Kavanaugh-Jones produced the pic, with Jennifer Besser, Couper Samuelson, Bea Sequeira and Jeanette Volturno acting as executive producers. 

“Shana is a supremely talented writer and director, and we were fortunate to collaborate with her to help bring her vision to fruition,” Blum said Tuesday in a statement. “I’m thrilled that movie-loving audiences around the world will get to see the film soon.”

Elsewhere, Amazon previously acquired the STX action-comedy My Spy after the movie's theatrical release was pushed, while several other high-profile studio-to-streaming moves include Paramount selling The Lovebirds to Netflix; Sony placing the Tom Hanks feature Greyhound at Apple; and the Warner Bros. teen drama Clouds moving to Disney+.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Back to the Future': Campaign Created to Nominate Sequels for National Film Registry
    by Ryan Parker
  2. Gorillaz and Z2 Comics Team for 'Almanac' Release This Fall
    by Graeme McMillan
View All
  1. by Ryan Parker
  2. by Aaron Couch
  3. by Graeme McMillan
  4. by Phil Pirrello
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
CBS, NBC, ABC Affiliates: No Ownership Opportunities for Women Unless Supreme Court Intervenes
by Eriq Gardner
2.
Banff: Jennifer Connelly Talks Return to TV in 'Snowpiercer' Adaptation
by Etan Vlessing
3.
Amazon Studios Acquires Blumhouse Thriller 'Run Sweetheart Run'
by Mia Galuppo
4.
California Authorities Bring Suit Against 'Criminal Minds' Team for "Unchecked" Sexual Harassment
by Eriq Gardner
5.
Richard Herd, Mr. Wilhelm on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 87
by Chris Koseluk