Amazon Studios Acquires Blumhouse Thriller 'Run Sweetheart Run'

Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels) leads the movie about a blind date turned violent, where the woman has to get home on foot through Los Angeles as she’s pursued by her date.

Pilou Asbæk (Game of Thrones) also stars, along with Aml Ameen, Dayo Okeniyi, Betsy Brandt, Clark Gregg and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

Feste, Jason Blum and Kavanaugh-Jones produced the pic, with Jennifer Besser, Couper Samuelson, Bea Sequeira and Jeanette Volturno acting as executive producers.

“Shana is a supremely talented writer and director, and we were fortunate to collaborate with her to help bring her vision to fruition,” Blum said Tuesday in a statement. “I’m thrilled that movie-loving audiences around the world will get to see the film soon.”

Elsewhere, Amazon previously acquired the STX action-comedy My Spy after the movie's theatrical release was pushed, while several other high-profile studio-to-streaming moves include Paramount selling The Lovebirds to Netflix; Sony placing the Tom Hanks feature Greyhound at Apple; and the Warner Bros. teen drama Clouds moving to Disney+.