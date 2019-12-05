Amazon's ComiXology Signs Brazilian Comics Studio to Multi-Book Deal
The first major news to break from Comic Con Experience, the Brazilian convention taking place this week in São Paulo, comes from Amazon’s digital comic platform ComiXology. The platform has announced a multi-title deal with Brazilian comic studio Stout Club Entertainment to create four new titles for international release.
Made up of creators Eduardo Medeiros (Gotham Academy), Rafael Scavone (Hit Girl), Mateus Santolouco (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Rafael Albuquerque (American Vampire, Millarworld’s Huck), Stout Club as a creative collective has previously published material in the U.S. through Oni Press and Dark Horse Comics.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
In a statement announcing the partnership, Albuquerque said that the group is “excited to work with the folks at ComiXology and to showcase not just one, but four new creative projects in the months ahead.“
Added ComiXology’s head of content Chip Mosher: “We are continually looking to expand and diversify our content with ComiXology Originals and we couldn’t be happier working with the amazingly talented Stout Club Entertainment to bring their stories to a world-wide audience. Stay tuned for more details and announcements in 2020.”
The ComiXology Originals program publishes material available to purchase digitally, or available at no additional cost for subscribers to Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited or comiXology Unlimited.
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Richard Newby
-
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan