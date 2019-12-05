Amazon's ComiXology Signs Brazilian Comics Studio to Multi-Book Deal

In a statement announcing the partnership, Albuquerque said that the group is “excited to work with the folks at ComiXology and to showcase not just one, but four new creative projects in the months ahead.“

Added ComiXology’s head of content Chip Mosher: “We are continually looking to expand and diversify our content with ComiXology Originals and we couldn’t be happier working with the amazingly talented Stout Club Entertainment to bring their stories to a world-wide audience. Stay tuned for more details and announcements in 2020.”

The ComiXology Originals program publishes material available to purchase digitally, or available at no additional cost for subscribers to Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited or comiXology Unlimited.