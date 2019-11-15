Amblin, Michael De Luca Tackling 'Martian' Author’s Fantasy Graphic Novel 'Cheshire Crossing' (Exclusive)

The fantasy mashup tells the story of Dorothy from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Alice of Alice's Adventures in Wonderland and Peter Pan's Wendy, who meet in boarding school for troubled young ladies. They each believe they’ve traveled to a fantastical world but no one else does. When their world-hopping sees Captain Hook and the Wicked Witch of the West team up to combine their magical villainy, the trio must band together to thwart them.

The graphic novel began life as a piece of fan fiction that Weir wrote prior to finding best-selling and Hollywood success with Martian, his book that inspired the Ridley Scott-directed film adaptation starring Matt Damon. Sarah Andersen, best known for the webcomic Sarah’s Scribbles, illustrated the book, which Penguin Random House published in July.

Johnny Pariseau will serve as executive producer and oversee on behalf of Michael De Luca Productions. Amblin’s president of production Holly Bario and vp creative affairs Mia Maniscalco will oversee the production for the company.

De Luca last produced The Kitchen, the adaptation of the DC/Vertigo crime comic and was an executive producer on the acclaimed miniseries, Escape at Dannemora.

Wilson is known for penning female-oriented works, with The Girl on the Train, the 2016 thriller that starred Emily Blunt, and Secretary, the acclaimed drama that starred Maggie Gyllenhaal and James Spader, among her credits. She is currently working on Disney’s live-action remake of its animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarves. Wilson is repped by Art/Work Entertainment and Schreck Rose.

Weir, whose other sci-fi novel, Artemis, is being developed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, is repped by CAA and David Fugate at Launch Books.