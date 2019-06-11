Amblin Picks Up Hot Horror Short 'The Blue Door' (Exclusive)

Paul Taylor, who directed the short, is on board to direct the big-screen take.

In a competitive situation, Amblin Partners has picked up the hot horror short, The Blue Door, made by U.K. filmmaker Paul Taylor.

Megan Pugh and Ben Clark, who wrote and produced the short, will write the feature script with Taylor on board to direct the big-screen take.

The Picture Company partners Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona will produce the project.

The short, which was nominated for a BAFTA earlier this year, revolves around a nurse assigned to an elderly woman living in a dilapidated home. The nurse unwittingly becomes the focus of dark entity that is connected to a secret blue door, that once opened, has devastating consequences.

The feature version is described as having a strong dramatic core combined with a high concept horror mythology.

The short received a lot of attention and had several buyers in pursuit. Amblin responded strongly and the company's Holly Barrio and Andrew Calof moved quickly to secure it. The duo will oversee on behalf of the company.

Good Fear Film + Managment's Jake Wagner and Scott Stoops, who rep the trio, will serve as executive producers. Van Toffler and Floris Bauer of Gunpowder & Sky’s, whose Alter label premiered the short film online, will also executive produce. Pugh and Clark will co-produce.

This is the latest deal with Amblin for Rona and Heineman’s The Picture Company, which has several genre films in the works already with Amblin. Among the projects is Larry, another horror thriller based on a short that is now in post, as well as projects The White Room and Whisper. The company is currently in production in Berlin on Studiocanal’s action thriller Gunpowder Milkshake.

Good Fear Film + Management have been behind several recent horror short sales including Paramount’s Meet Jimmy and the James Wan/Sam Raimi-produced The Burden that recently landed at Starlight. The latter adapts a short directed by Nico van den Brink.

Good Fear, U.K. agent Ed Hughes and McKuin Frankel repped the filmmakers.