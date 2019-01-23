'American Ninja Warrior' Video Game Coming in March (Exclusive)

It's time to test your skills.

American Ninja Warrior, the popular obstacle course athletic competition TV show, is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. GameMill Entertainment, in collaboration with NBC and Universal’s Games team, revealed Wednesday that it will be releasing American Ninja Warrior Challenge, based on the television series, on March 19.

The game will feature popular obstacles and challenges from the game, while hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila will provide commentary. The title will feature a career mode in which players train and compete on their quest to reach Mt. Midoriyama, the final stage of the competition. A local couch multiplayer mode will also be available.

The game's teaser trailer shows off such popular obstacles as the Salmon Ladder, Hang Climb and Spider Wall. "Do you have what it takes to finish?" the spot asks.

“We are excited to unveil the many challenging and fun features in the coming months, which are designed to allow players to step into the shoes of their very own American Ninja Warrior competitor,” said Chris Heatherly, executive vp games and digital platforms at Universal. “Millions of fans around the world have been inspired and entertained by American Ninja Warrior since it first debuted and it has transformed into an unrivaled pop culture phenomenon.”

American Ninja Warrior is based on the Japanese series Sasuke, which premiered in 1997. The American version of the show debuted on the now-defunct G4 cable network in 2009 before moving to NBC in 2011, first as a prime-time special for its finals and later as a full series.

GameMill has worked on game adaptations of television properties before, with last year's Nickelodeon Kart Racers and 2016's Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers.