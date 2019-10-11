'Amityville: The Awakening' Director to Tackle Horror Satire 'Unearthly'

The creators of 'Blair Witch Project' and 'Final Destination' are behind the project.

Amityville: The Awakening filmmaker Franck Khalfoun has found a new nightmare. He will direct Unearthly, which is described as satirical horror thriller.

“Khalfoun has a long legacy of directing and producing stunning horror films that disrupt the genre” said Patricia A. Beninati, partner at Centerboro Productions, which is behind Unearthly.

