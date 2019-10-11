'Amityville: The Awakening' Director to Tackle Horror Satire 'Unearthly'
Amityville: The Awakening filmmaker Franck Khalfoun has found a new nightmare. He will direct Unearthly, which is described as satirical horror thriller.
“Khalfoun has a long legacy of directing and producing stunning horror films that disrupt the genre” said Patricia A. Beninati, partner at Centerboro Productions, which is behind Unearthly.
Executive producers include The Blaire Witch Project creator Dan Myrick and Jeffrey Reddick, known for creating the Final Destination series. Unearthly will be their first project together.
Beninati, Michael K. Anderson, and Marilyn G. Haft are producing. Ben Taylor and Kristen Moser are also executive producing.
Khalfoun's other credits include the Elijah Wood slasher Maniac and the horror film Prey, which hit VOD and select theaters last month.
