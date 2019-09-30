'An Ember in the Ashes' Fantasy Series Getting Graphic Novel Trilogy (Exclusive)
Since the release of fantasy novel An Ember in the Ashes in 2015, fans have wanted to know more about the Martial Empire, Blackcliff Academy and characters like Leia, Elias and Helene. Starting next year, Boom! Studios will make that possible, beginning with the release of A Thief Among the Trees: An Ember in the Ashes Graphic Novel.
The new graphic novel is a prequel to the New York Times-bestselling series of fantasy novels by Sabaa Tahir, which launched with the release of the first Ember in the Ashes; two novels, 2017’s A Torch Against the Night and 2018’s A Reaper at the Gates have since been released, and Paramount Pictures has optioned the series for movie development. A Thief Among the Trees is intended to be the first of a trilogy of graphic novels exploring the history of the fantasy series’ fan-favorite characters.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Thief follows the backstory of Elias Veturius and Helene Aquilla who, as students at Blackcliff Academy, are tasked with a mission to steal a poison held on Isle South — only to discover that, amongst those standing in their way, are some unlikely enemies, including fellow Blackcliff students. Is there something more to their mission than they’d been led to believe, and could it undermine their belief in the Martial Empire that has ruled their lives since childhood…?
“I’ve loved graphic novels and comics since I was a kid thieving The Sandman from my older brother,” Tahir said in a statement. “It’s an absolute joy to use this medium to explore the life-altering events that helped shape Ember characters like Elias and Helene. And working with Nicole Andelfinger, Sonia Liao and the team at BOOM! Studios to bring these characters to life has been an inspiring and joyful collaboration. I’m so excited for readers to discover this new piece of the Ember world.”
“Sabaa has created something truly inspiring with her An Ember in the Ashes series,” added Andelfinger, who’ll script the graphic novel. “Relevant and thought-provoking, the story is one that continues to stick with me. It was an honor to work on A Thief Among the Trees, and to help Sabaa bring this story not only to long time Ember lovers but also introduce this deep and poignant world to new readers as well.”
Art for the graphic novel comes from Sonia Liao, whose previous clients have included Red 5 Comics, trans media studio Global Tinker and Boom! Studios. “An Ember in the Ashes has such a rich world and history — truly the best part of any fantasy story,” Liao explained. “The setting may be restricted to a single island, but from the characters and story you can tell there's a greater world beyond.”
A Thief Among the Trees: An Ember in the Ashes Graphic Novel is scheduled for release July 2020.
