Andrew Jack, Dialect Coach and 'Star Wars' Actor, Dies at 76 From Coronavirus Complications

"Andrew lived on one the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife; also a dialect coach; Gabrielle Rogers. Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia having just flown in from NZ last week. She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held," McCullough told the website.

Jack's most recent coach project was Warner Bros.' The Batman, which was halted during the coronavirus pandemic.

"He had been a dialect coach for many years and was one of those people who promoted mentoring and supporting younger coaches and he was a pioneer in our industry – in that he demonstrated to producers that we were a necessary department and that the job was important," his rep told Metro. "He loved his work and was funny, charming and a joy to be around. He was a friend first and a client second and I will miss doing silly voices and pissing around with him on set. Dialect coaching isn’t just about being good at accents – you need to make actors feel safe and confident – and Andrew’s actors adored him."

Having begun working as a dialect coach in the 1980s, Jack's extensive career included credits with several recent Star Wars films such as Solo and Rogue One. While working on The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, he also took on a minor role of Resistance leader Major Caluan Ematt.

"Andrew Jack was the dialect coach on SOLO, and a kind and thoughtful man. We asked him to teach Alden to speak Shyriiwook, and I’ll always remember listening to them gargle-roar at each other back and forth. RIP," tweeted one-time Solo director Christoper Miller.

Jack is also credited with forming the Middle Earth accents for the Lord of the Rings film trilogy and designing and teaching Greek and Trojan accents for 2004's Troy.