Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster to Star in Fox's 'Mouse Guard' (Exclusive)

Why you dirty rat! Wes Ball is directing the adaptation based on the Archaia/Boom! Studios graphic novels.

Mouse Guard, Fox’s adaptation of one of the most popular indie comics of the decade, has found its leads.

Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster have signed to star in the feature that is being directed by Wes Ball, the filmmaker behind the Maze Runner movies.

Based on the comics and graphic novel by David Petersen, Mouse Guard is a set in a medieval world and tells of an order of mice who are the sworn protectors of their realm. Enemies range from predators such as foxes and eagles to other rodents. A sort of Game of Thrones with mice, the series from Archaia/Boom! Studios has won two Eisner awards

Serkis is the villain of the piece, the Guard’s blacksmith known as Midnight who turns against it. Brodie-Sangster is Lieam, one of the Guard’s newest and youngest members who will be called upon to prove his bravery.

Mouse Guard is being shot using motion capture and will have WETA providing visual effects.

Matt Reeves is producing along with Boom!’s Ross Richie and Stephen Christy as well as Joe Hartwick Jr.

The project is expected to begin production in May.

Serkis is the master of motion capture, having pioneered the process playing Gollum in the Lord of the Rings movies. He also starred as Caesar, the conflicted ape leader in Fox’s Planet of the Apes trilogy. He most recently directed Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. He is repped by CAA and Principal Entertainment.

Brodie-Sangster stole hearts as the idealistic Newt in Ball’s Maze Runner movies. Other credits include Love, Actually and Nowhere Boy. He is repped by WME, U.K.’s Curtis Brown Group and Magnolia Entertainment.