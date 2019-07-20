Angelina Jolie Makes Marvel Debut at Comic-Con Panel
Angelina Jolie made her official Marvel debut in Hall H on Saturday evening.
Jolie was on hand for the superhero studio's Comic-Con presentation of its upcoming movie The Eternals. She was joined by her future co-stars Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh and Don Lee.
"I'm gonna work 10 times harder," said Jolie to the elated crowd. "Because what it means to be part of the MCU, what it mean to be an Eternal, to be part of this family, I know what we all need to do and what the task ahead is and what you all deserve. So we're all going to be working very, very hard."
The project features the super-powered and near-immortal beings known as Eternals and a more monstrous off-shoot known as the Deviants that were created by cosmic beings known as Celestials. Jack Kirby created the title in 1976 during his cosmic hero stage and was influenced by such works as Chariots of the Gods, which explored ancient gods as aliens.
It was announced at the panel that Jolie will be playing Thena, an Eternal that has has super strength, speed and stamina. As it was previously reported, Madden will be playing Ikaris, Henry is Phastos, Hayek is Ajak, Ridloff is Makkari, McHugh is Sprite and Lee is Gilgamesh.
Veteran indie director Chloe Zhao is at the helm of the The Eternals, with Hayek noting, "It takes a strong woman to do a movie like this."
The actress added that she feels "very honored" to be a part of the movie, which "is going to allow people who never felt represented in superheroes, to feel represented. I am proud to have a diverse family."
The movie will hit theaters on Nov. 6, 2020, as a part of Marvel's new phase of films.
Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THE ETERNALS with Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee. Directed by Chloé Zhao. In theaters November 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/inn67bSZiM— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019
