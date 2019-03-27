Angelina Jolie in Talks to Make Marvel Debut With 'The Eternals' (Exclusive)

Angelina Jolie is getting ready to make her first foray into the world of superhero movies.

The Oscar-winning actress is in talks to star in Marvel Studios' The Eternals, a superhero team adventure feature being directed by Chloe Zhao.

Jolie has chosen the Marvel project based on the Jack Kirby-created title about super-powered and near-immortal beings known as Eternals and a more monstrous off-shoot known as the Deviants that were created by the cosmic beings called Celestials.

While details about the movie are being kept under wraps, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that one aspect to the story involves the love story between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans. It is unclear who Jolie will play. Marvel had no comment.

Zhao, an award-winning indie director behind critical hits The Rider and Songs My Brothers Taught Me, will direct from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

Jolie is currently working with Marvel's parent company Disney on the upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, which was recently moved up to fall 2019 release from spring 2020, and on the animation/live-action hybrid The One and Only Ivan, which she is also producing. Jolie's upcoming projects also include Come Away, a fantasy drama from from Brenda Chapman.

