'Maleficent' Sequel Moves Up to Fall 2019

The Angelina Jolie-starrer was originally set to hit theaters in May of 2020.

Disney on Wednesday released the first poster for Angelina Jolie's upcoming Maleficent sequel, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, and revealed that the film will be hitting theaters earlier than expected.

The movie — a sequel to 2014's live-action Maleficent, centered on the villainess from Disney's 1959 animated hit Sleeping Beauty — will arrive in theaters Oct. 18, just in time for Halloween.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, starring Jolie as the titular character, was previously slated to be released on May 29, 2020.

The film will compete against an untitled Blumhouse movie on that date along with MGM’s animated version of The Addams Family.

See the poster for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil below.