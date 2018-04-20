Leslie Jones, Rachel Bloom, Sterling K. Brown Join Voice Cast of 'Angry Birds 2'

Sony Pictures and Rovio Entertainment are adding a new flock of comedic talent to its Angry Birds franchise.

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live, Ghostbusters) will voice the film’s villain character, while Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Sterling K. Brown (This is Us, The People vs. O.J. Simpson), Mexico’s breakout Eugenio Derbez (Instructions Not Included, Overboard), Zach Woods (Silicon Valley, The Post), Awkwafina (Ocean's 8, Crazy Rich Asians), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Dove Cameron (The Descendants, Agents of SHIELD), Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live, Brigsby Bear) and Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project) have all signed on for roles in The Angry Birds Movie 2.

They will join returning stars Jason Sudeikis as the temperamental Red, Josh Gad as speedy Chuck, Bill Hader as kin of the pigs Leonard, Danny McBride as the volatile Bomb and Peter Dinklage as the legendary Mighty Eagle. The animated film is scheduled to hit theaters on Sept. 20, 2019.

“I’m thrilled about our incredibly talented filmmaking team and the hilarious people we've brought together for the sequel," said the film's producer John Cohen. "We're so happy that Jason, Josh, Bill, Danny, and Peter are back for a second adventure joined by Leslie, Rachel, Sterling, Eugenio and this awesome ensemble of new talent.”

The sequel follows on the success of 2016's The Angry Birds Movie, which opened at No. 1 in 50 countries worldwide including the U.S., and earned $352 million worldwide, becoming the second-highest-grossing video game adaptation of all time.

The film will be directed by Thurop Van Orman (The Marvelous Misadventures of Flapjack, Adventure Time) and co-directed by John Rice (King of the Hill) from a screenplay written by Peter Ackerman (The Americans, Ice Age). David Maisel and Catherine Winder are executive producing.

Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews is co-producing, while Sean Charmatz (Trolls) is the head of story. Pete Oswald is the production designer, and Linda Lamontagne is the casting director. Sony Pictures Imageworks is handling the animation.