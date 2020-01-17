Animated 'Mortal Kombat' Movie Sets Cast with Joel McHale, Jennifer Carpenter

Scorpion’s Revenge is directed by Ethan Spaulding (Batman: Assault on Arkham, Justice League: Throne of Atlantis) from a script by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans) based on the videogame by Ed Boon and John Tobias.

The voice cast also includes Jordan Rodrigues as Lui Kang; Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi; Steve Blum as Sub-Zero; Artt Butler as Shang Tsung; Darin De Paul as Quan Chi; Robin Atkin Downes as Kano; David B. Mitchell as Raiden; Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs; Kevin Michael Richardson as Goro; Grey Griffin as Kitana and Satoshi Hasashi; and Fred Tatasciore as Demon Torturer.

Rick Morales (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders, Batman vs. Two-Face) is producer, and Jim Krieg (Batman: Gotham by Gaslight) is co-producer. Executive Producer is Sam Register. NetherRealms' Ed Boon is creative consultant.

Here's the first logo for the animated movie:

Mortal Kombat started life as a video game in 1992 and was created by Boon and Tobias. It went on to be one of the most profitable gaming franchises of all time, selling 49 million copies across dozen of games and expansion, including last year's Mortal Kombat 11, which was the 5th best seller of 2019 across all gaming platforms.

Mortal Kombat launched as a live-action movie property in 1995, with Warner Bros. currently making a new live-action film due out in 2021.

Revenge of the Fans first reported McHale and Carpenter's casting.