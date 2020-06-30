Animated 'Ninja Turtles' Movie in the Works from Seth Rogen
The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are going back to animation for a new big screen adventure. Nickelodeon Animation will produce a CG installment along with Point Grey Pictures, the shingle run by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver.
Jeff Rowe, co-director of the upcoming Phil Lord and Chris Miller-produced animated movie Connected, will direct from a script by Neighbors screenwriter Brendan O’Brian.
Heat Vision breakdown
This will be Nickelodeon Animation's first CG theatrical film, and follows the studio reviving the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise for the small screen in 2012 with a CG animated series. The studio is also teaming with Netflix for a 2D-animated film based on the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TV series.
The Ninja Turtles — four brother turtles who mutate into humanoid heroes known for their love of pizza and Ninjutsu — began life as an indie comic first published in 1984 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. It spawned an '80s animated series as well as multiple film series, including the recent Michael Bay-produced films, as well as the 2007 animated TMNT movie.
Ramsey Naito will oversee the new film for Nickelodeon. Josh Fagen is overseeing for Point Grey Pictures. Paramount Pictures will distribute the film.
"Adding Seth, Evan and James' genius to the humor and action that’s already an integral part of TMNT is going to make this a next-level reinvention of the property," said Brian Robbins, president, Kids & Family Entertainment at ViacomCBS. "I'm looking forward to see what they do, and I know that Ramsey Naito and her team are excited to take the Nick Animation Studio into another great direction with their first-ever CG-animated theatrical."
- Aaron Couch
- aaron.couch@thr.com
- @AaronCouch
GET THE
SCOOPS FIRST!
Sign up for Heat Vision's weekly newsletter for all things comics, sci-fi and more.
Thank you!
HEAT VISION
The scoops will hit your inbox every Friday.
Want more THR?
Sign up for our other newsletters.VIEW
-
by Trilby Beresford
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
by Graeme McMillan
-
-
-
by Aaron Couch
-