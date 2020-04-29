Animated 'Transformers' Prequel in the Works With 'Toy Story 4' Director

Michael Bay directed five big-screen Transformers efforts from 2007-2017. The series told of the battle between the Autobots, led by Optimus Prime, and the Decepticons, who are led by Megatron. Travis Knight helmed the '80s-set prequel Bumblebee, which hit theaters in 2018.

The Transformers franchise has been adapted for animation multiple times over the years dating back to the 1984 TV show, and including an upcoming Netflix adaptation.

In addition to winning the animated feature Oscar for Toy Story 4 earlier this year, Cooley was nominated for the original screenplay Oscar for 2015's Inside Out.