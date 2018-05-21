Anjelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon Join Keanu Reeves in 'John Wick: Chapter 3'

Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane are among those set to return, while Mark Dacascos and Yayan Ruhian and Cecep Arif Rahman from "The Raid" film franchise will be assassins.

Anjelica Huston and Orange Is the New Black’s Asia Kate Dillon have joined Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3.

Mark Dacascos, who appeared in Hawaii Five-0 and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) have also joined Liongate’s action movie, which continues the bullet-spewing adventures of Reeves’ assassin.

Additionally, Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane and Lance Reddick are returning to reprise their roles.

On the action front, Yayan Ruhian and Cecep Arif Rahman from The Raid film franchise will play professional killers that Wick has to face off against. Martial arts star Tiger Hu Chen from Man of Tai Chi will also square off against Wick.

The story picks up after the events of Chapter 2, which sees Wick, a former assassin who tried and failed to live the quiet life, with a $14 million price tag on his head and an army of bounty-hunting killers on his trail. After killing a member of the shadowy international assassin’s guild, the High Table, Wick is excommunicado, but the world’s most ruthless hit men and women await his every turn.

Huston will play a figure known as as The Director while Dillon is The Adjudicator of the High Table. Dacascos is an assassin named Zero, and Mantzoukas as the Tick Tock Man.

Halle Berry is already signed on as the female lead of the movie, a character named Sofia.