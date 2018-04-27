'Annabelle: Creation' Sequel in the Works With Gary Dauberman Directing (Exclusive)

Dauberman will also write the third installment of the popular horror franchise.

Gary Dauberman, the writer behind the Annabelle movies, will make his directorial debut with an untitled Annabelle project, the newest installment of New Line’s horror franchise based on The Conjuring cinematic universe.

The project, which Dauberman is also writing, will once again be produced by James Wan’s Atomic Monster and the Peter Safran Company, the banners that produce what has become a billion-dollar horror franchise and among the most profitable movies ever made.

Details are kept secret but the story will once again focus on the porcelain doll that is possessed by a demonic force.

John R. Leonetti directed the first movie, initially a spin-off from Conjuring, while David F. Sandberg, who is now helming Shazam!, directed the prequel, Annabelle: Creation. After the prequel was a hit, it was apparent that New Line had another franchise on its hands.

The new Annabelle installment is on the fast track for New Line, which has set the film’s release for July 3, 2019.

Dauberman has been a key player in the Conjuring universe. In addition to penning both Annabelle and Creation ($257 million and $306.5 million worldwide with $5 million and $15 million budgets, respectively), he also wrote The Nun, the latest entry that New Line opens September 7.

Dauberman also worked on It, New Line’s surprise smash hit adapting the Stephen King novel, and is working on the follow-up, It: Chapter 2. Among other projects, he is also writing and producing a big-screen take of the horror anthology series Are You Afraid of the Dark for Paramount.

Atomic Monster is in post-production on Nun and is also producing horror pic The Children, which Dauberman is also a producer on. Safran is currently working with Wan as a producer on Aquaman and is also producing Shazam!.

Dauberman is repped by ICM Partners, Lars Theriot of Industry Entertainment, and Eric Suddleson of Felker Toczek. Wan is repped by Paradigm, Stacey Testro International, and attorney David Fox.