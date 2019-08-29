HEAT VISION

Annapurna Interactive Teases Coming-of-Age Visual Novel 'If Found'

by Trilby Beresford
'If Found'   |   Courtesy of Annapurna Interactive
Annapurna Interactive revealed on Thursday its plan to publish a visual novel called If Found in 2020. 

Created by Irish artist Llaura Ash McGee in collaboration with independent Dublin-based studio dreamfeel, the game will be an interactive coming-of-age story set in Ireland in the 1990s that explores the themes of family connections, community and isolation. 

Players will meet and enter the mind of a young character named Kasio, a creative and rebellious girl who is destroying her personal diary on New Year's Eve. The goal is to discover her story and secrets by exploring her world — which includes breaking into her house — and erasing her words and memories. 

If Found will feature hand-drawn art by illustrator and comic artist Liadh Young and an electronic soundtrack by composers 2 Mello and Eli Rainsberry.

Previous indie titles from Annapurna Interactive — which is a subsidiary of film studio Annapurna Pictures — include love story Florence, narrative-driven adventure What Remains of Edith Finch and recent investigative thriller Telling Lies.

If Found is set to launch on PC, Mac and iOs platforms in 2020.

Watch the teaser trailer below.

