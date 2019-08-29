Annapurna Interactive Teases Coming-of-Age Visual Novel 'If Found'

Players will meet and enter the mind of a young character named Kasio, a creative and rebellious girl who is destroying her personal diary on New Year's Eve. The goal is to discover her story and secrets by exploring her world — which includes breaking into her house — and erasing her words and memories.

If Found will feature hand-drawn art by illustrator and comic artist Liadh Young and an electronic soundtrack by composers 2 Mello and Eli Rainsberry.

Previous indie titles from Annapurna Interactive — which is a subsidiary of film studio Annapurna Pictures — include love story Florence, narrative-driven adventure What Remains of Edith Finch and recent investigative thriller Telling Lies.

If Found is set to launch on PC, Mac and iOs platforms in 2020.

Watch the teaser trailer below.