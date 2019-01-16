Anne Hathaway to Star in 'The Witches' From Robert Zemeckis

Anne Hathaway will star in Warner Bros. and Robert Zemeckis' new adaptation of Roald Dahl's The Witches.

The book, which was previously adapted by the studio into a 1990 film starring Anjelica Huston, follows a boy who stumbles upon a coven of child-hating witches he must stop — even though he has been turned into a mouse. Hathaway will be stepping into the Grand Witch role.

Zemeckis took over directorial duties from Guillermo del Toro, who had long been attached to helm the project, but will now produce alongside fellow Oscar winner Alfonso Cuaron. Zemeckis will pen the script with his ImageMovers partner Jack Rapke. The duo will also produce.

Hathaway will next be seen in thriller Serenity opposite Matthew McConaughey.