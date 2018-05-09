Annette Bening Joining 'Captain Marvel' (Exclusive)

Bening is doing her first superhero movie and Marvel's got her.

Annette Bening is signing on for her first comic book movie.

The four-time Oscar nominee is joining Brie Larson in Captain Marvel, Marvel Studios’ first female-led feature film.

Mississippi Grind directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are helming the movie, which is currently in production in and around Los Angeles. (The project will also shoot in Louisiana.)

Larson is toplining as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA fuses with that of an alien, sending her headlong into an intergalactic adventure. The character had a major tease in Avengers: Infinity War, although the solo movie is set in the 1990s.

The cast already includes Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, Gemma Chan, as well as Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace, the latter pair who are reprising their characters from 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Details on Bening’s character are being kept hidden deep in the Kree Empire but scientist is said to be in her job description.

Bening eschews most studio movies let alone those with caped crusaders and masked marvels. She most recently starred in period drama Film Star Don’t Die in Liverpool and toplines The Seagull, an adaptation of the Anton Chekhov play that also counts Saoirse Ronan and Elisabeth Moss in its cast.

