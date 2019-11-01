Peyton Reed to Direct 'Ant-Man 3' (Exclusive)
The Ant-Man corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will continue to be Peyton Reed’s Place. The director, who helmed 2015’s Ant-Man and 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, has signed on to helm a third Ant-Man movie, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
Paul Rudd is expected to return as Scott Lang, the heist-hearting hero with the power of petiteness in the new installment. It would be Rudd's fifth time out as the character, barring any other surprise appearances.
Plot details are being kept hidden in the Quantum Realm.
No release details have been confirmed but sources say the plan is to shoot at the end of 2020 or top of 2021 for a likely release in 2022. Sources say that sequels Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder will shoot before Ant-Man 3.
Much like his fellow Marvel cohorts Joe and Anthony Russo, Reed started off in the comedy worlds of TV and movies, making his feature directorial debut with cheerleading comedy Bring It On. Movies such as Down with Love, The Break-Up and Yes Man followed.
He was brought into the Marvel universe when, late in the movie’s development process, he replaced Edgar Wright to helm Ant-Man. The movie grossed $519.3 million. The sequel, which Reed was more involved with, grew to a $622.6 million gross.
Reed is repped by WME and Sloane Offer.
- Borys Kit
- @borys_kit
