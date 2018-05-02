First-Look: 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Lego Set (Exclusive)

With the record-breaking movie Avengers: Infinity War in the rearview, Marvel Studios is now focusing on its next movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp.

This week, the movie that stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly released its poster and a trailer. Now Heat Vision can exclusively unveil the first Lego set for the action adventure.

Titled Quantum Realm Explorers (that’s a pretty big plot hint right there), the 200-piece set features Ant-Man and Wasp with what is dubbed their Quantum Vehicle.

The vehicle has a bug-eye shaped cockpit, insect arms, stud shooters and two adjustable engines for launch, hover and flight modes, and three mufflers. The vehicle measures over 2 inches (7 cm) high, 5 inches (15 cm) long and 3 inches (9 cm) wide.

Also in the set, a mini-figure of Ghost, the movie’s villain played by Hannah John-Kamen. Accessories include Ant-Man’s shrink gun, Ghosts power blasts, a gold-colored trophy and Wasp’s wings.

The set will retail for $19.99 and go on sale June 1. The movie opens July 6.

Take a look-see below…