'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Tracking for $75M Box-Office Debut

Disney and Marvel's Ant-Man and the Wasp is buzzing toward a $75 million domestic debut over the July 6-8 weekend, according to early tracking.

If pre-release surveys are correct, Ant-Man and the Wasp will open ahead of Ant-Man, which launched to $57.2 million in summer 2015 on its way to a solid global total of $519.3 million.

Peyton Reed (The Break Up) returns to direct the sequel, reuniting with Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. Rudd repreises his role as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, while Lilly plays Hope van Dyne/Wasp (her transformation into a superhero was hinted at in the first film). The movie adds another female superhero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson, prepares for its box-office debut in March 2019.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is the 20th film in the MCU series, and flies into theaters roughly two months after Disney and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War, the record-breaking tentpole that has become the top-grossing supehero film of all time at the global box office, as well as only one of four films that have earned $2 billion or more, not adjusted for inflation.

The follow-up, set between the events in Captain America: Civil War and Infinity War, sees Ant-Man and the Wasp embark on a new mission from van Dyne's father and S.H.I.E.L.D. inventor, Hank Pym (Michael Douglas). Hannah John-Kamen plays the villain Ghost.

Universal and Blumhouse's The First Purge also came on tracking Thursday. The film opens on July 4, and looks to gross $25 million or more over the course of its five-day debut.