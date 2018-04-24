New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Trailer Debuts at CinemaCon

The Marvel Studios film is due out on July 6.

A new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp premiered during Disney's CinemaCon presentation, this time focusing on the titular partnership.

"Maybe you just need a partner?" says Ant-Man's daughter, Cassie (Abby Ryder Fortson). The trailer then launches into fight scenes between Paul Rudd's pint-sized hero and Evangeline Lilly's winged newcomer.

"You go low and I go high," instructs Ant-Man. The Wasp retorts: "I have wings. Why would I go low?"

The new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer has not yet popped up online, but a previous first-look was released in January. The new trailer comes days before Marvel unveils Avengers: Infinity War, which has fans speculating the preview could appear before the film.

Also mentioned during the presentation was Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, but no footage was shown. Production has just gotten underway on Marvel's first female-fronted stand-alone.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is due out on July 6.