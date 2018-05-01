'Ant-Man and the Wasp' Trailer Finds the Missing Superhero

The question on movie audiences' minds after Avengers: Infinity War has been, "where's Ant-Man?"

The hero played by Paul Rudd was missing from Infinity War, which just notched the biggest opening weekend in U.S. box-office history, but as a consolation prize, he and crime fighting partner The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly‏) have a new trailer to celebrate.

The Marvel Studios film is directed by Peyton Reed, and will future newcomers to the franchise, including Laurence Fishburne as Bill Foster, the hero who in the comics has been Black Goliath and Giant-Man, and Michelle Pfeiffer original Wasp Janet van Dyne.

So, why wasn't Ant-Man in the new Avengers movie? Screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely told Heat Vision all will become clear next year.

"Ant-Man, the franchise, is very light-hearted. It's fun. It maybe even skews younger," said Markus. "If we were to put Ant-Man in this extremely heavy movie, and then have to say to the guys who are making the Ant-Man movie, 'Yeah, he went through hell, but now go ahead and have your little romp and we'll pick it up afterwards," that's why we have to really sort of manage your interconnections and go, 'Let's go and hold off so you can enjoy that without feeling a bad taste in your mouth.'"

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens July 6.