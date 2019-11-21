Janelle Monáe is Caught Between the Past and Present in 'Antebellum' Trailer

Over a voiceover from the 911 operator, the trailer shows soldiers on horseback, with whips, chasing another woman in green. Then viewers get their first glimpse at Janelle Monáe's character, successful present-day author Veronica Henley, in 1800s garb — a tattered, plaid green dress and a checkered yellow and white bandana on her head.

An airplane flies across the clear blue sky, then vanishes and reappears, before the screen cuts to present-day Henley at dinner with her friends. When they leave dinner, a carriage rushes by, causing the women to jump back.

As Henley walks down a hallway, toward a hotel room door, the voiceover says, "Are you there?" The shot cuts to a little girl in an old-fashioned dress, standing in that same hallway with a doll in her hand. "Is anyone with you?" plays over a clip of Henley with her daughter before the image switches to that of a storm brewing back on the plantation.

After a montage of scenes from the 1800s and modern day flash by, the screen cuts to black.

Antebellum hits theaters April 24.

Watch the full trailer above.