Janelle Monáe is Caught Between the Past and Present in 'Antebellum' Trailer
Janelle Monáe navigates a horrifying reality, switching between the 1800s and present day as she tries to figure out a mind-bending mystery, in the teaser trailer for horror film Antebellum, directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz and produced by Raymond Mansfield and Sean McKittrick (Get Out).
The trailer opens on a little girl, in a pale yellow dress, with yellow ribbons in her hair and yellow flowers in hand, skipping toward a plantation in the south, during the pre-Civil War era. Ominous music plays as the scene switches to a group of soldiers running toward a woman in green and a voiceover says, "911, what is your emergency?"
Over a voiceover from the 911 operator, the trailer shows soldiers on horseback, with whips, chasing another woman in green. Then viewers get their first glimpse at Janelle Monáe's character, successful present-day author Veronica Henley, in 1800s garb — a tattered, plaid green dress and a checkered yellow and white bandana on her head.
An airplane flies across the clear blue sky, then vanishes and reappears, before the screen cuts to present-day Henley at dinner with her friends. When they leave dinner, a carriage rushes by, causing the women to jump back.
As Henley walks down a hallway, toward a hotel room door, the voiceover says, "Are you there?" The shot cuts to a little girl in an old-fashioned dress, standing in that same hallway with a doll in her hand. "Is anyone with you?" plays over a clip of Henley with her daughter before the image switches to that of a storm brewing back on the plantation.
After a montage of scenes from the 1800s and modern day flash by, the screen cuts to black.
Antebellum hits theaters April 24.
Watch the full trailer above.
