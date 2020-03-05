'Antebellum' Trailer Turns Back the Clock to Tease Future Horror

The new teaser for next month's Janelle Monáe vehicle has been released.

To the surprise of none paying attention to her across the past few years, Janelle Monáe is the future — but the question at the heart of the first trailer for upcoming horror movie Antebellum is, what if she was also the past, as well…?

Monáe plays author Veronica Henley, a figure who finds herself seemingly trapped in the past, or a terrifying recreation of it, and forced to discover the truth behind her experience before it’s too late.

The movie, written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, is produced by Get Out and Us producer Sean McKittrick alongside Ray Mansfield under their QC Entertainment. Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, and Gabourey Sidibe also appear. Antebellum — a term that is defined as existing prior to a war, but most commonly used specifically in reference to before the American Civil War, notably — will be released April 24 by Lionsgate.