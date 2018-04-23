Anthony Hopkins' Bizarre Selfie Dance Video Goes Viral

"This is what happens when you’re all work and no play...," the actor wrote along with the video that now has more than 5 million views.

A video Anthony Hopkins posted of himself dancing to salsa music has gone viral — mostly because viewers have no idea what is going on in the 30-second clip.

The 80-year-old Oscar-winning actor, usually a cool and calculated man, posted a selfie dance video Sunday. By Monday morning, the video had more than 5 million views.

"This is what happens when you’re all work and no play...," the actor wrote along with the video.

There is no talking, just Hopkins dancing around wildly and giving the camera a creepy, Hannibal Lecter-like grin.

The video was posted the same day that the second season of Westworld premiered on HBO, which Hopkins starred in previously, but there doesn't appear to be any connection.

Reactions to the video were a mixture of fans loving his free spirit and others concerned he had gone bonkers.

Watch the video below.