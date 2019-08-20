Keri Russell Investigates Student's Frightening Home Life in 'Antlers' Teaser Trailer
Fox Searchlight Pictures released the first teaser trailer for Antlers on Tuesday.
The upcoming supernatural horror film follows small town Oregon-based teacher Julia Meadows (Keri Russell) and her sheriff brother Paul (Jesse Plemons) as they become entwined with a young student who harbors a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Amy Madigan, Scott Haze and Rory Cochrane round out the cast. Scott Cooper directed, while Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and David S. Goyer produced the film.
The trailer opens with ominous shots of the woods as student Lucas Weaver (Thomas) speaks in a voiceover. "Once there were three bears that lived in a dark and wet cave," he says as he sadly looks at a family photo.
"Everyday Little Bear went to school and at night he would come home and eat dinner," he continues as clips show him arriving to a dark house while wearing a flashlight helmet.
Lucas continues to tell his story to his teacher, Julia. "But one day Little Bear came home and Big Bear and Baby Bear were different," he reads. "Big Bear got sick and his insides turned black. Big Bear has become more angrier and meaner because they had no food, no meat."
Clips of Julia piecing together Lucas' story follow before Paul and his fellow sheriffs investigate the house where Lucas lives. Shots show blood-stained floors, hanging body pieces and antlers displayed around the home, followed by clips of both Lucas and Julia screaming.
The trailer concludes with Lucas and Julia back in the classroom. "But they had each other," Lucas says as he finishes his dark story.
Antlers will be in theaters in 2020. Watch the full teaser trailer below.
