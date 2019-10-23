Young Boy Helps Supernatural Creature in 'Antlers' Trailer

Jeremy T. Thomas, Graham Greene, Amy Madigan, Scott Haze and Rory Cochrane also star in the Scott Cooper-directed film. Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and David S. Goyer produced the film.

The trailer opens with Lucas Weaver (Thomas) ominously walking alone along a lake before spotting an animal and picking up a rock. He then heads home and throws the dead animal into the middle of the bare living room. A supernatural creature soon appears to eat the corpse, while Lucas quickly exits the room.

More clips follow of Lucas hunting for animals and wearing a flashlight helmet in the dark home as he prepares meals for the creature living in his house.

Following the boy's disturbing process of preparing the meals, he soon finds that the walls of his house have been covered in blood. Viewers next see police officers at a crime scene, where they find a corpse and antlers.

Julia and Paul become invested in learning the details of Lucas' home life. As Paul searches the home for clues, Julia tries to piece together the information she has learned while having Lucas as a student.

The trailer concludes with Lucas coming face to face with the creature that has taken over his home. "Daddy," he says as viewers get a glimpse of a man transforming into a creature with antlers.

Antlers will be in theaters on April 17. Watch the full trailer above.