HEAT VISION

Antonio Banderas, 'Sabrina' Breakout Tati Gabrielle Join 'Uncharted'

by Mia Galuppo
Sophia Ali has also joined the cast, headed by Tom Holland.
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images; Courtesy of Platform PR
Sophia Ali has also joined the cast, headed by Tom Holland.

Antonio Banderas is the latest A-lister to join Sony's Uncharted.

Also joining the cast will be The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina breakout Tati Gabrielle, playing the movie's female lead, and Truth or Dare actress Sophia Ali.

Heat Vision breakdown

Tom Holland, known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Studios films, will take on the role of adventurer Nathan Drake, with Mark Wahlberg also attached to star in the adaptation of the popular video game, created by award-winning developer Naughty Dog and published by Sony's PlayStation.

The last numbered entry in game series, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, broke sales records when it launched in 2016 on the PlayStation 4, selling more than 15 million copies worldwide.  

Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer will helm the film after taking over for previous director Travis Knight. Rafe Judkins and duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote the most recent script.

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment. Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing for Arad Productions. PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan are executive producing.

Sony will release the movie on March 5, 2021.

Banderas, repped by Paradigm and Hirsch Wallerstein, was most recently in Pedro Almodovar's Pain and Glory, which earned him an Academy Award nomination.

Gabrielle, repped by ICM and Deidre Graham, is also known for popular CW series The 100. Ali is repped by Innovative Artists.

HEAT VISION LATEST NEWS
View All
  1. 'Don't Go Without Me' Makes Rosemary Valero-O'Connell As a Comic Talent to Watch
    by Graeme McMillan
  2. William Shatner Says His Captain Kirk Days Are Done
    by Ryan Parker
View All
  1. by Katherine Schaffstall
  2. by Patrick Shanley, Pete Keeley
  3. by Brian Davids
  4. by Graeme McMillan
  5. by Graeme McMillan
LATEST NEWS
1.
Antonio Banderas, 'Sabrina' Breakout Tati Gabrielle Join 'Uncharted'
by Mia Galuppo
2.
Lionsgate Wins Film Rights for 'Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret'
by Mia Galuppo
3.
Woody Allen Memoir Sets April Debut
by the Associated Press
4.
'Servants' ('Sluzobnici'): Film Review | Berlin 2020
by Neil Young
5.
James Lipton, Creator and Host of 'Inside the Actors Studio,' Dies at 93
by Chris Koseluk