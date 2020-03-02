Antonio Banderas, 'Sabrina' Breakout Tati Gabrielle Join 'Uncharted'

Tom Holland, known for playing Spider-Man in the Marvel Studios films, will take on the role of adventurer Nathan Drake, with Mark Wahlberg also attached to star in the adaptation of the popular video game, created by award-winning developer Naughty Dog and published by Sony's PlayStation.

The last numbered entry in game series, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, broke sales records when it launched in 2016 on the PlayStation 4, selling more than 15 million copies worldwide.

Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer will helm the film after taking over for previous director Travis Knight. Rafe Judkins and duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote the most recent script.

Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are producing for Atlas Entertainment. Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing for Arad Productions. PlayStation Productions' Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan are executive producing.

Sony will release the movie on March 5, 2021.

Banderas, repped by Paradigm and Hirsch Wallerstein, was most recently in Pedro Almodovar's Pain and Glory, which earned him an Academy Award nomination.

Gabrielle, repped by ICM and Deidre Graham, is also known for popular CW series The 100. Ali is repped by Innovative Artists.