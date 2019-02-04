Anya Taylor-Joy to Star in Edgar Wright Horror Thriller 'Last Night in Soho'

The project is described as a thriller set in the hip London district of Soho.

Anya Taylor-Joy, one of the stars of M. Night Shyamalan’s hit Glass, will topline Edgar Wright’s next feature, Last Night in Soho, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Working Title, which backed Wright’s Baby Driver, is producing the project, which will be released by Focus Features.

Wright co-wrote with Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Penny Dreadful). Details are scant but the project is described as a horror thriller set in the hip London district of Soho.

A summer start is being eyed.

Taylor-Joy broke through with the Sundance horror hit The Witch. She nabbed the lead, and held her own, against a scene-chewing James McAvoy in Shyamalan’s 2017 surprise horror hit, Split, reprising the character in Glass, which has crossed the $200 million mark at the worldwide box office.

She is voicing a starring role in the Netflix series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and has X-Men spin-off movie The New Mutants waiting (and waiting) to be released

