Apex Legends Hits 50 Million Players in First Month

Look out, Fortnite.

Respawn Entertainment's free-to-play Battle Royale game Apex Legends has hit 50 million players in its first month of release. Respawn CEO Vince Zampella announced the milestone on Twitter on Monday, while parent company EA posted an official statement thanking fans on its site.

"Thank you to the 50 million players that have shown up in the first month since Apex Legends launched! You have all made this something special and there's much more to come!" Zampella said in his post.

The game's release came as a bit of a surprise for fans in early February, launching the same day it was announced on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC as a free download. It got off to a quick start, hitting over 10 million players in its first 72 hours and helping EA's stock rise in the process.

Apex Legends uses the same free-to-play business model as many other games, offering its initial download for no cost but also using optional in-game purchases to drive revenue. Such a business model has paid enormous dividends for Epic Games' Fortnite, which generated $2.4 billion in 2018.

Apex Legends' 50 million player mark, achieved in less than 30 days of release, actually tops Epic Games' launch of Fortnite, which took a few months to hit the 30 million players milestone in December 2017. Fortnite is still the top dog, however, reaching over 200 million players last November and posting its top month in revenue last December and hosting its largest single event, an in-game concert by DJ Marshmello in February, that logged over 10 million players.