EA, Respawn Entertainment Launch Free-to-Play 'Fortnite' Competitor

'Apex Legends', a Battle Royale spinoff of the popular 'Titanfall' series, is available now and introduces a few tweaks to the popular genre.

Look out, Fortnite.

EA and Respawn Entertainment, the game studio behind the Titanfall series, revealed their own free-to-play Battle Royale shooter on Monday: Apex Legends.

The new game is set in the Titanfall universe and offers a few twists on the established Battle Royale formula. Players are able to select one of eight playable character options, called "Legends," each with their own unique abilities. The gameplay is squad-based and the last team surviving wins.

Unlike Fortnite, players in Apex Legends can choose where their character will spawn at the beginning of a match using the Jumpmaster system. Downed teammates can also be revived via Respawn Beacons, one-time use locations to bring back felled allies. Additionally, there is an in-game communication system called Ping that allows players to pinpoint enemies, weapons, locations and more and an inventory system which automatically attaches geat that players pick up to the appropriate corresponding weapon.

“Our goal in every game you play is that you come in with a plan but you leave with a story,” said Drew McCoy, lead producer for Apex Legends. “We’re building a game that is not only going to deliver a fun and memorable experience at launch, but something we can keep growing for a long time to come.”

Battle Royale is one of the hottest trends in gaming currently, with AAA titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 implementing a version of the gameplay mode into their online components. Fortnite, meanwhile, posted enormous profits last year with its free-to-play, microtransaction model, earning $2.4 billion in 2018.

Apex Legends is free to download now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. A Battle Pass, which allows players access to exclusive cosmetic items earned through gameplay, will be available to purchase when the game's first season officially launches in March. New seasons will bring new content to the game such as new weapons, Legends and more.