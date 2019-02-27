'Aquaman 2' Sets December 2022 Release Date

Aquaman 2 has booked a date to swim back into theaters.

Warner Bros. announced Wednesday that the sequel will open on Dec. 16, 2022. So far, no other movie has claimed the far-off date.

Aquaman, directed by James Wan, has grossed more than $1.14 billion at the worldwide box office in a superhero-like win for DC and Warners.

Star Jason Momoa is expected to return in the title role for Aquaman 2. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, who co-wrote the first film, is officially on board for the sequel.

Wan is making a deal to return as producer, as is Peter Safran. It is unclear at this stage whether Wan will helm Aquaman 2. Wan and Safran also developing a spinoff focused on The Trench, in what will be a horror-tinged project about the deadly amphibious creatures who attacked Aquaman and Mera (Amber Heard) in the film.

Warner Bros. has a full roster of DC films in on the calendar. Shazam! opens April 5, followed by Joker on Oct. 4. Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) opens On Feb. 7, 2020 with Wonder Woman 1984 following on June 6, 2020. There are three DC films on the schedule for 2021: DC Super Pets (May 21, 2021), The Batman (June 25, 2021) and The Suicide Squad (Aug. 6, 2021).