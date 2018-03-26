'Aquaman' Director Says He's the Reason a Trailer Hasn't Dropped Yet

"I know it seems like nothing much is brewing above the surface, but I can assure you, we’re working nonstop under the waves," James Wan says.

James Wan laid it all out for fans on Sunday night.

The Aquaman director decided to respond to rumors that a trailer for the upcoming DC Comics film was dropping this weekend and, when it didn't happen, that there must be production problems.

Wan, who also directed The Conjuring 2 and Furious 7 reassured fans all was well — he is just a perfectionist and wants the first look at Aquaman to be perfect.

"Hey friends, I usually do my best to avoid internet noises (especially fabricated distractions) but a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books — despite what some claim. It’s not because of anyone or any nefarious reason holding it back — IT’S ME," he said. "I am simply not ready yet to share. This movie is filled to the gills with VFX, and the process is as slow and laborious as a sea-slug! Yes, even shots for the trailers take forever to do, and I refuse to put out anything that might be construed as subpar."

He concluded, "I know it seems like nothing much is brewing above the surface, but I can assure you, we’re working nonstop under the waves. (Ps: And yes, I plan to use oceanic puns/references every chance I get)."

There is no ETA on a teaser.

Last fall, Wan told Heat Vision that the water was making Aquaman difficult to shoot.

"It's a very technically challenging shoot to be on," said Wan as he was being shuttled to the film's Australia set. "Working with water, and even the dry-for-wet sequences are very complex. … Our equivalent of two people sitting around chatting in the underwater world is super complicated. You have to think about CG with the hair, and how their clothing moves, how are they floating, what kind of rig we put them on and all that stuff. "

Fans are eager to get a look at the character who was a standout in last year's Justice League.

Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa, hits theaters Dec. 21.