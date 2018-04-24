Warner Bros. Introduces First 'Aquaman' Footage at CinemaCon

James Wan's Aquaman made a splash Tuesday at CinemaCon in Las Vegas when the first footage for the DC stand-alone played during Warner Bros.' presentation.

"I didn't want to bring anything, but they made me," the director said before the footage hit the screen.

Star Jason Momoa also was on hand, as well as co-stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. “You are the best fucking Batman,” said Momoa to Will Arnett, the Lego Batman voice star who was acting as the presentation’s emcee.

Wan made it very clear that the footage shown was not an official teaser trailer and was just a work in progress. Even so, this was the first glimpse from the film, since no teaser has been released. The footage included Momoa's Aquaman pulling a submarine out of the water, what appeared to be shark horses and vistas of Atlantean skyscrapers (though technically, if they are underwater, would they still be skyscrapers?) The villains of the pic, including Abdul-Mateen's Black Manta and Wilson's Ocean Master. also appeared briefly. There were also plenty of choice one-liners, including: “I'm a blunt instrument, and I am damned good at it."

Wan previously addressed the lack of a trailer for the film, tweeting last month that he was waiting until the VFX were ready.

"I am simply not ready yet to share," he wrote. "This movie is filled to the gills with VFX, and the process is as slow and laborious as a sea-slug! Yes, even shots for the trailers take forever to do, and I refuse to put out anything that might be construed as subpar."

Aquaman, Warner Bros.' only live-action superhero movie this year, comes at an interesting time for DC Films, which last year produced a big hit in Wonder Woman and a relative disappointment in Justice League. The superhero outfit recently experienced a change in its ranks, with former New Line exec Walter Hamada taking the lead at DC Films, running the company with Geoff Johns.

In addition to Aquaman, which is set to hit theaters Dec. 21, Warner Bros.' DC presentation also had a featurette with interviews with Wonder Woman 2 director Patty Jenkins and Shazam! helmer David Sandberg, who said of the next generation of upcoming DC films, "We are creating a modern DC cinematic universe."