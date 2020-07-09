Archie Comics Partners With Spotify For Podcast Projects

"The podcast and audio space is so vibrant, and Spotify is, hands down, the industry leader there," Archie Comics CEO and publisher Jon Goldwater said in a statement. "Bringing the iconic Archie library of characters to Spotify is a perfect match, and we're so excited to partner with them to explore new, compelling stories featuring our characters. It's an amazing frontier and we can't wait to unveil what we've been working on."

Archie is the second comic book publisher to make this kind of aggressive push into the podcast space; Marvel Entertainment announced a similar partnership with SiriusXM last year, following the creation of a number of audio series with podcast platform Stitcher.

The deal follows similar partnerships with Scholastic, ComiXology and Little Bee Books, with Archie characters already appearing on television via the CW’s Riverdale and Katy Keene, as well as Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which will wrap with its fourth season later this year.