Archie Comics Partners With Spotify For Podcast Projects

by Graeme McMillan
Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones are amongst the characters being developed as audio properties for the company's platform.
Courtesy of Dan Parent/Archie Comics
Riverdale is expanding, with the announcement that Archie Comics is partnering with Spotify via a first-look deal to adapt the iconic comic book publisher’s characters and series into multiple podcast properties for the streaming platform.

Archie will collaborate with Spotify Studios to develop series aimed at different age groups — the publisher specifically mentions “all-ages content as well as content aimed at older audiences” in the official announcement — based on properties including Archie, Betty & Veronica, Josie & The Pussycats and Sabrina The Teenage Witch.

"The podcast and audio space is so vibrant, and Spotify is, hands down, the industry leader there," Archie Comics CEO and publisher Jon Goldwater said in a statement. "Bringing the iconic Archie library of characters to Spotify is a perfect match, and we're so excited to partner with them to explore new, compelling stories featuring our characters. It's an amazing frontier and we can't wait to unveil what we've been working on."

Archie is the second comic book publisher to make this kind of aggressive push into the podcast space; Marvel Entertainment announced a similar partnership with SiriusXM last year, following the creation of a number of audio series with podcast platform Stitcher.

The deal follows similar partnerships with Scholastic, ComiXology and Little Bee Books, with Archie characters already appearing on television via the CW’s Riverdale and Katy Keene, as well as Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which will wrap with its fourth season later this year.

