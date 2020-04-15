Archie to Release Classic Comics Digitally
Archie Comics is launching a series of special digital releases celebrating the history of Archie Andrews and his assorted pals and gals. The series comes ahead of the official 80th anniversary of the Riverdale gang’s debut in 1941’s Pep Comics No. 22.
The new line of Archie Comics 80th Anniversary Presents titles will feature classic material intended for an all-ages audience, available on multiple digital platforms including ComiXology, the official Archie app, and library service Hoopla. The new line launches April 22 with Archie, Josie and the Pussycats and Veronica Lodge as Powerteen with BlackJack. A subsequent schedule of three releases per week will follow.
Heat Vision breakdown
As the Powerteen collection might suggest, Archie is digging deep for their anthologies. Alongside such obvious choices as Betty & Veronica and Jughead, the first nine titles announced also include superhero revival series New Crusaders, and Young Salem — yes, the cat from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, who used to be human.
Releases will vary in price between 99 cents and $1.99.
The launch of the new line comes as the English language print comics market has temporarily shut down after distributor Diamond Comics Distributors shuttered as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Some publishers, including Archie and DC, have continued to offer collected editions and digital releases during this publishing pause.
The second week’s releases — available April 29, will be Jughead, Cheryl Blossom and New Crusaders. May 6 will see the release of Betty & Veronica, Katy Keene and Young Salem. More releases will be announced in coming weeks.
