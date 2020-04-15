Archie to Release Classic Comics Digitally

As the Powerteen collection might suggest, Archie is digging deep for their anthologies. Alongside such obvious choices as Betty & Veronica and Jughead, the first nine titles announced also include superhero revival series New Crusaders, and Young Salem — yes, the cat from Sabrina the Teenage Witch, who used to be human.

Releases will vary in price between 99 cents and $1.99.

The launch of the new line comes as the English language print comics market has temporarily shut down after distributor Diamond Comics Distributors shuttered as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. Some publishers, including Archie and DC, have continued to offer collected editions and digital releases during this publishing pause.

The second week’s releases — available April 29, will be Jughead, Cheryl Blossom and New Crusaders. May 6 will see the release of Betty & Veronica, Katy Keene and Young Salem. More releases will be announced in coming weeks.