Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Rounds Out Cast With Omari Hardwick, Chris D’Elia

Army of the Dead takes place after a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, where a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

The movie began production Monday in Albuquerque and will later head to New Jersey to shoot on location in a casino in Atlantic City.

Snyder is directing from a screenplay he wrote with Joby Harold and Shay Hatten. He also is producing, along with Stone Quarry’s Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

Hardwick, who can currently be seen in Starz's sixth and final season of Power, is with WME and Sloane Offer. D’Elia, repped by CAA, 3 Arts and Jackoway Austen, will appear on the second season of Netflix's You. Sanada, whose other credits include Wolverine and The Catcher Was a Spy, is with CAA, Lighthouse and Sheppard Mullin. Dillahunt, who was recently seen in the Deadwood movie, is repped by UTA and D2 Management. Castillo, who can be seen in the second season of Vida, is with CAA. Arnezeder is repped by ICM, Lasher Group and Paul Hastings. Schweighöfer is with UTA and Untitled. And Win, whose recent credits include Arrow and Wonder Woman, is repped by Rothman Andres Entertainment.