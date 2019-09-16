Arnold Schwarzenegger Is POTUS in 'Kung Fury' First Look
Introducing President Schwarzenegger.
In a move that could well aggravate the current White House resident, Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared an picture of himself kicking back in the Oval Office as a cigar-chomping Commander in Chief, the first look from Kung Fury 2, which has recently been shooting in Bulgaria and Germany.
This Week In Heat Vision breakdown
The feature-length follow-up to David Sandberg's cult 2015 short — a purposefully ludicrous homage to '80s martial arts and police action films that became a crowdfunded sensation, premiered in Cannes and amassed in excess of 40 million views on YouTube — Kung Fury 2 sees the Terminator star and former Governor of California (whose casting was first announced by THR in 2018), joined by Michael Fassbender, David Hasselhoff and Alexandra Schipp in a crackpot story about Kung Fu cops, time-travelling Hitlers, machine gun-wielding Vikings and much more.
Sandberg, the Swedish graphic designer who began the original short as a bedroom VFX project, returns as director, co-writer (alongside Tyler Burton Smith) and the film's Nazi-bashing main star.
"I met David more than 4 years ago, when he showed me his short Kung Fury & I laughed my ass off & told him if he ever made it a feature, I was in," wrote Schwarzenegger, posting on Twitting and Instagram. "Now we are having a great time together shooting the feature."
- Alex Ritman
- alex.ritman@thr.com
- @@alexritman
