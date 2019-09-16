HEAT VISION

Arnold Schwarzenegger Is POTUS in 'Kung Fury' First Look

by Alex Ritman
The Governator has made it to the White House, at least in the 'Kung Fury' universe.
Arnold Schwarzenegger


Introducing President Schwarzenegger. 

In a move that could well aggravate the current White House resident, Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared an picture of himself kicking back in the Oval Office as a cigar-chomping Commander in Chief, the first look from Kung Fury 2, which has recently been shooting in Bulgaria and Germany.

The feature-length follow-up to David Sandberg's cult 2015 short — a purposefully ludicrous homage to '80s martial arts and police action films that became a crowdfunded sensation, premiered in Cannes and amassed in excess of 40 million views on YouTube — Kung Fury 2 sees the Terminator star and former Governor of California (whose casting was first announced by THR in 2018), joined by Michael Fassbender, David Hasselhoff and Alexandra Schipp in a crackpot story about Kung Fu cops, time-travelling Hitlers, machine gun-wielding Vikings and much more.

Sandberg, the Swedish graphic designer who began the original short as a bedroom VFX project, returns as director, co-writer (alongside Tyler Burton Smith) and the film's Nazi-bashing main star.

"I met David more than 4 years ago, when he showed me his short Kung Fury & I laughed my ass off & told him if he ever made it a feature, I was in," wrote Schwarzenegger, posting on Twitting and Instagram. "Now we are having a great time together shooting the feature."

